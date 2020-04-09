Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Maui County reports coronavirus cluster among hospital staff
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui island’s only hospital, saying 15 staff members of the facility have tested positive. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says the Maui Memorial Medical Center employees have been sent home to self-isolate. Officials say everyone who has had close contact with the employees will be tested. A health official says the first case at the hospital was identified in mid-March and many of the initial cases were related to travel. Maui County has recorded 54 positive cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 435 cases including 25 newly reported Wednesday. Six have died and 42 people have required hospitalization.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COVIDIOT
Hawaii mayor: Florida man flouting quarantine was 'covidiot'
HONOLULU (AP) — A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a covidiot. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to have used it in public. Bobby Edwards of Boynton Beach was arrested after landing on the island without proof that he had accommodations set up. A statewide order requires those arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days. Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two others sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spread of the coronavirus.
AP-US-OBIT-IRENE-HIRANO-INOUYE
Irene Hirano Inouye, widow of US senator from Hawaii, dies
HONOLULU (AP) — Irene Hirano Inouye, the widow of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii and the founding CEO of the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, has died. She was 71. Hirano Inouye had most recently served as president of the U.S.-Japan Council, which aims to develop and connect leaders to strengthen the U.S.-Japan relationship. She held that position for 12 years. The council said Hirano Inouye died in Los Angeles on Tuesday after an extended illness. The organization didn’t disclose the nature of her illness. Hirano Inouye married Hawaii’s longest serving U.S. senator in 2008. They were married for more than four years until he died in 2012.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-THEFT
Protective masks, gloves worth $250K stolen from Oahu firm
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu health care company says it was the victim of a theft of personal protective equipment valued at $250,000. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wilson Care Group says the N95 masks and surgical gloves were being stored before distribution to its employees and sales to first responders. Company President Shelley Wilson says the home care and senior living firm kept the material in a storage area near its offices. Wilson says half of the company’s medical-grade masks and a fourth of its gloves were stolen. The rest was moved to an undisclosed location.
MONK SEAL DEATH
Hawaiian monk seal dies during treatment at mammal center
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian monk seal has died from a parasitic disease during treatment at a marine center. Hawaii Public Radio reported the 13-year-old female named Pohaku died last week at the Marine Mammal Center’s facility on the Big Island. Pohaku was taken earlier this year to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility in Honolulu after displaying signs of distress at a lagoon. The seal was found to have toxoplasmosis, a disease caused by parasites in cat feces. A monk seal researcher says many seals with toxoplasmosis die before treatment or shortly afterward.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PLASTICS
Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.