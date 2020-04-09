Hawaii filmmakers join international collaboration to spread hope during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five Hawaii filmmakers have joined an international collaboration to offer a positive perspective on the global coronavirus pandemic.
The cinematographers and photographers of ARIA Studios — based on Hawaii Island — were among the 250 filmmakers who pitched in to create “Choose Hope Story,” a short film aimed to elicit hope during a time when fear and sickness are widespread.
The owners of ARIA, a studio that focuses on special events, said they were facing a slew of cancellations, so they got involved in Muse Storytelling’s project, which was created in 10 days.
“Instead of fear and sickness, how about we spread a different message of joy and hope and taking back our power,” said Kolby Moser, of ARIA.
“Choose Hope Story” has already generated more than 22,500 views since it was posted on Tuesday.
