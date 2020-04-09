Forecast: Light winds continue with few afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will persist through Friday, with clouds and showers over the islands most likely in the afternoon and evening. An increase in west winds is expected Friday into Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and a few showers, as it moves down the island chain Saturday night and Sunday. As the front dissipates, trade winds are expected to return Sunday and Monday, continuing into next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will build through Friday then subside on Saturday. Another moderate north-northwest swell is expected early next week. A northwest swell arriving Tuesday night could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory threshold on Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain rather small, but a swell from the Tasman Sea may produce a small boost in surf along south facing shores over the weekend.
