Forecast: Light winds continue with few afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will persist through Friday, with clouds and showers over the islands most likely in the afternoon and evening. An increase in west winds is expected Friday into Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and a few showers, as it moves down the island chain Saturday night and Sunday. As the front dissipates, trade winds are expected to return Sunday and Monday, continuing into next week.