In encouraging sign, Hawaii reports just 7 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a sign that the state’s sweeping stay-at-home is helping stop the spread of coronavirus, the state Thursday reported just seven new cases of COVID-19.
It’s the lowest one-day total since March 15.
The new cases bring the statewide total for cases to 442. The state Health Department said that of those, 42 are hospitalized while 251 have been released from isolation and are no longer sick.
There were also no new fatalities reported Thursday. The death toll in Hawaii stands at six.
In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. David Ige said while people must continue to do their part to mitigate the spread of coronavirus — chiefly, by staying at home — there is reason to be optimistic.
“We have the situation under control,” Ige said. “I think we can all be proud of the work we’ve done.”
Projections from the University of Washington appear to underscore that message.
Researchers at the University of Washington are predicting that Hawaii will peak at 10 deaths a day by Sunday, with an estimated 112 deaths by the summer.
Those projections are down from 155 deaths earlier this week.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of reported cases:
- Oahu: 334
- Maui County: 57 (including 2 on Molokai)
- Big Island: 28
- Kauai: 18
- Pending: 3
- Diagnosed out of state: 2
More than 15,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii.
At the state’s news conference Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also said the state would start testing close contacts of those who positive for coronavirus, even if they have no symptoms.
The Health Department and Green had publicly disagreed over whether to test asymptomatic people.
This story will be updated.
