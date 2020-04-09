Unable to see patients in person, dentists turn to telemedicine to deliver care

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With in-person visits on pause because of coronavirus concerns, Oral Surgery Hawaii on Thurdsay began teleconferencing with some of its patients.
"There are quite a few patients that we've had to postpone their treatment. Now we're getting to a time where we really need to follow up with them," oral surgeron Dr. Craig Yamamoto said.
Telemedicine has been utilized by doctors for some time. Now dentists are tapping into the technology.
"You can get a lot of information by just seeing the patient," Yamamoto said.
He said remote checkups work perfectly for initiating therapy and conducting followup appointments.
If necessary, the dentist can prescribe antibiotics and pain medications that can keep that patient from having to go to a hospital emergency room.
Kauikeolani Frost had her first teleconference consult from the comfort of her home.
“It’s a great idea,” she said. “I know some people maybe don’t have a ride or they’re sickly, but at least they get to talk to their doctor, and they know that they care about them.”
"Even just a phone call for a restorative dentist to a patient can be very helpful," Yamamoto said.
Oral Surgery Hawaii is initially offering the service at no cost to its patients to keep them safe during the covid pandemic.
“We’re trying to guide the patient and avoid them having to come to the office and, in this day and age, potentially expose themselves even in that travel, or even exposing the staff for that matter,” Yamamoto said.
He said his dental practice will continue to utilize telemedicine after coronavirus ceases as an additional service to its hands-on care.
