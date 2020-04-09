Dr. Miscovich: Don’t trust at-home coronavirus testing kits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state prepares to install 15 new, highly-anticipated rapid coronavirus testing devices here, a slew of cheap, home testing kits are expected to flood the market.
One doctor warned that many of these cheaper testing kits -- which rely on a finger prick to test for the coronavirus from blood samples -- aren’t very reliable.
“Only 50 percent of the people that showed positive on the blood (prick) test actually turned out to actually have the disease," said Dr. Scott Miscovich, who tested several of these home kits last week.
“Some of the ones that did have the disease, the blood (test) didn’t pick up.”
He said a false positive reading can create unnecessary stress. But a false negative can be disastrous.
“A false negative means that ... you think you’re good, you’re cruising but you’re infecting a bunch of other people when you should be home," he said.
“That is very dangerous."
He said he expects more of these kits to land here in the coming weeks.
“I had six different vendors approach me to tell me that there is a test available at a price point of $7.50 and that they could shipping thousands of them to us in a short period of time," said Miscovich, president of Premier Medical Group Hawaii.
Right now, there’s only one rapid test that’s been fully approved by the FDA, he said. Many say the device will be a game changer.
The state recently acquired 15 of these $20,000 machines from Abbott, which can deliver accurate test results in minutes.
The state is sending them to hospitals on Oahu and the neighbor islands. But in the future they could be used at airports.
“This is the test (we want) if we want to turn the open for business sign in Hawaii on again,” Miscovich said.
“Most of us in the medical world would be comfortable if we had a high level, quick test like that.”
