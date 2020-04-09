Donations of PPE for service providers to be accepted at 3 locations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several non-profits are teaming up with the state to secure and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to service providers.
Homemade masks and unopened store-bought PPE such as masks, goggles and face shields are being sought. They will then be distributed to behavioral health workers and social service providers statewide.
Three drop-off and distribution sites, also referred to as "resilience hubs,” have been organized. They will open on April 9. They will be located at the following sites:
- KROC Center in Kapolei, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway, Ewa Beach: Drop-off hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Phone: 808-682-5505
- KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road in Kaneohe: Drop-off hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Phone: 808-239-5777
- Kalihi YMCA, 1335 Kalihi St.: Drop-off hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Phone: 808-848-2494
Donations will be accepted at the above times Monday through Friday. Locations for hubs are being discussed for neighbor islands.
Down the road, the resilience hubs will also begin accepting bleach, hand sanitizers, paper towels and toilet paper.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.