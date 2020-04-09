COVID-19 crisis threatens rail project schedule ... and funding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CEO of the Honolulu rail project says the bid for the last segments of the project has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.
The opening of the first half of the system, from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, is also facing delays that ultimately could hold up the completion of the entire project even further.
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Andrew Robbins told reporters Thursday that the bidders for the so called “P3” contract are having too much difficultly finalizing their bids because of multiple new challenges brought by the pandemic and cannot meet the dates.
“That’s due to their inability to collaborate with their vendors and get pricing,” Robbins said. “It was just impossible for them.”
The financial bids were due April 22; but Robbins said that will be delayed. He said he did not want to estimate the length of the delay until he had a chance to brief the HART board.
But Thursday afternoon Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the delay in bids will be at least three months.
Whether it will impact when the project is finished will depend on how long the contract award is delayed and whether the winning bidder can accelerate construction.
Robbins said there are about 120 days of flexibility in the construction calendar, so a lot depends on how long the crisis lasts. Robbins said “there is a threat” to the 2025 opening date for the entire system.
The project will also be impacted financially because its primary financing comes from the state excise tax on business activity and hotel room taxes, which provided about $324 million in the last fiscal year.
HART does not have an estimate yet on the loss of revenue, but Robbins said they are working with the city and also have access to borrowing with city bonds if necessary.
Hotel taxes provide 20% of the revenue, which Robbins admitted is dropping down to zero.
On the brighter side, Robbins said construction on Dillingham Boulevard has been accelerated due to less traffic congestion and that trains are still being shipped.
The first nine stations are close to completion.
Travel quarantines have also had minor impact, he said.
One of the specialty crews responsible for installing station fabric canopy had to return to Australia, which led to the contractor calling in expert mainland workers and they spent 14 days in quarantine.
The same thing happened to engineers brought in to prepare for opening of the first half of the system.
That, too, is running behind.
Robbins has been promising to have it ready by October, but Thursday he said the he is now projecting the end of November. After that, the city would have to decide when to open to the system to the public.
Robbins said they have been in consultation with the Federal Transit Administration, which he said understands that delays are coronavirus-related.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.