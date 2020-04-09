Connecting teachers, sharing ideas: There’s a new digital forum for educators

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the time of distance learning and students taking on digital lessons at home, Hawaii teachers are also seeking ways to stay connected.
There’s a new digital forum aiming to keep them connected and share fresh ideas.
“I look at it like, in the event schools stay closed, this is a perfect time to prepare for that,” Kanoelani Elementary School teacher Ashley Ho said.
Ho created the Hawaii Distance Learning Forum, aa digital environment for teachers to share tips, tools and ideas on keeping distance learning fun and and meaningful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we do start teaching new content, how are we gonna make sure it reaches every student? And how are we going to challenge ourselves?”
If you’re a Hawaii teacher and would like to access the digital forum, click here.
So far, the free resource has over 50 teachers signed up from 20 different schools.
On Wednesday, the DOE said it could be a while before schools reopen to its normal capacity.
