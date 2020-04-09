The city has instituted a nighttime curfew for Easter weekend. Here’s how it works

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s series of emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus now includes a nighttime curfew.
The curfew will be in effect for the Easter weekend ― nightly from Friday to Monday.
It only applies to Oahu, whose population of more than 980,000 people are already under city and state stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting activities in public to only those deemed essential.
- What are the hours of the curfew?
The curfew will begin each night at 11 p.m. and be lifted each morning at 5 a.m.
For now, it is only in effect from Friday to Monday.
- What does the curfew mean?
During the curfew hours, you won’t be able to have “anything with wheels” on a road.
That means no driving, no riding your motorcycle or moped, no biking.
Police Chief Susan Ballard said walking isn’t banned, but she discouraged it. During the curfew hours, she said, you should be at home.
- Any exceptions to the curfew?
The curfew doesn’t apply to anyone seeking medical care or prescriptions.
First responders are also exempted as are security personnel, those driving to and from work, and people making deliveries.
Grocery shopping is not allowed during the curfew.
- How will the curfew be enforced?
Ballard said police will step up patrols and could stop pull over people on the roads to ensure they’re following the curfew roles. “If you’re out there, the officers might stop you,” she said.
- Could the city extend the curfew?
Both Ballard and the mayor said the curfew is a “pilot” that might be extended if it’s needed.
This story will be updated.
