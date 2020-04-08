YMCA offers day care programs for kids of essential workers on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - YMCA is offering care for the children of essential workers on Oahu.
The care is available Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Leeward, Windward and Nuuanu YMCAs.
The program includes distance learning assignments, indoor and outdoor activities and games, and strict social distancing guidelines are followed.
Financial assistance is available and based on need.
To register and for more information, click here.
