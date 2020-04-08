As shutdown continues, Hawaii passes an ominous milestone: 200,000 unemployment claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since March 1, the state has taken in 201,836 jobless claims — a figure unthinkable just weeks ago.
The claims have overwhelmed the system — and show no signs of stopping as businesses continue to close amid the ongoing shutdown.
On Wednesday, a new state phone bank in Kakaako set up for those seeking information on their claims continued to experience problems.
The center went online Monday and is meant for those who already filed for unemployment and had follow up questions about their claim.
But Tuesday and Wednesday, callers were met with busy signals or the line would ring repeatedly.
The Labor Department said crews were investigating the system, which kept crashing due to high volume.
Their two other phone banks were working properly.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.