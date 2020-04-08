Two Hawaii National Guardsmen test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials with the Hawaii National Guard confirmed that two guardsmen tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive cases were announced Wednesday afternoon as the statewide total for coronavirs cases in the state swelled to 435, and a sixth death was reported.
Authorities say the guardsmen were not part of the Guard activation or in the Joint Task Force, which is currently supporting various efforts and missions around the state, including screening passengers at the airports.
Authorities say one of the cases was a traditional airman with the Hawaii Air National Guard. The airman is a full-time civilian employee and has not interacted with any other air guardsmen since drill assembly in February.
The airman is quarantined with mild symptoms and is being monitored by health personnel.
The second case was a full-time guard who started teleworking in mid-March. The soldier has had no interaction with Guard coworkers and also remains in quarantine in good condition.
“The Hawaii National Guard is a big ohana and it hurt us when two of our own tested positive during this unprecedented time,” said Col. Stephen F. Logan, deputy adjutant general, Hawaii National Guard. “We will support these two Guardsmen and their families during this time of need.”
