As thousands on Oahu lose their jobs, city supports raises for its leadership

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the public was barred from Honolulu Hale last Friday due to the coronavirus crisis, members of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s cabinet voiced their support for 3% pay raises for themselves, the mayor and other city leaders.
The Honolulu Salary Commission was holding its third public hearing of the year, seeking comments on the raise proposal that came from a commission subcommittee on Feb. 28. It recommended the 3% increase pretty much across the board for councilmembers and city department heads.
At Friday’s hearing, held in an empty Council Chamber, only one person opposed the raises.
In testimony submitted via email, Susan Malterre-Htun pointed out that while all city employees are being paid many people have been laid off as the economy suffers amid the pandemic shutdown.
“How unthinking to call for a public hearing for raises for employed personnel amid huge layoffs causing genuine suffering for the taxpayers?" she wrote.
"The money that this notice proposes to be paid for salary increases from July 1, 2020 should be used to help those residents of the City and County of Honolulu in need as a result of this pandemic. I strongly advocate cancelling this hearing and no pay increases at this time.”
In contrast, City Human Resources Director Carolee Kubo, wrote department heads and deputies are “deserving of the increases proposed.”
Under the proposal, which would take effect in July:
- The mayor’s salary would rise from $186,432 to $192,024.
- Councilmembers, who are technically part-time, would see their pay rise from $68,904 to $70,968.
- The only raise higher than 3% was about 11% for the deputy medical examiner, who would earn $303,840.
The 3% increase was nearly across the board, but three positions ― prosecuting attorney, corporation counsel and the Royal Hawaiian Band director ― would not receive raises.
City Managing Director Roy Amemiya and Kubo urged the commission to give the band director a raise. Acting Corporation Counsel Paul Aoki also said that corporation counsel, or the city’s civil attorneys, should get at least a 3% increase, instead of the zero raise recommended.
“There is no relevant or fair justification for this recommendation,” Aoki wrote.
The commission is scheduled to make its final recommendation to the City Council at another meeting April 16.
Council Chair Ikaika Anderson said he would not comment on the recommendation until it reaches the council and said whether the Salary Commission continues its work is up to its members.
Hawaii News Now requested comment from the mayor’s office, which has not yet replied.
