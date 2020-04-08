3 suspects sought in police investigation in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery, kidnapping and terroristic threatening investigation in Windward Oahu on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m., prompting police to shut down a stretch of Kapaa Quarry Road.
Details on the incident were not immediately available.
The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact authorities.
This story will be updated.
