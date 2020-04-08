From special hours to dialing up delivery, grocery stores adapt in the age of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Foodland Farms’ Ala Moana store, the cleaning is constant to kill germs that cling to surfaces.
“We have the courtesy clerk wiping down the cart before you take it. We have people in all the departments cleaning all the time. The cashiers are cleaning after every customer comes through,” said Jenai Wall, CEO of Foodland Supermarket.
At the check-out, plexiglass sneeze guards were installed. Throughout the store, employees wear protective masks and undergo daily wellness checks before each shift.
“We’re checking that they feel good, seeing how they feel every day. We’re even taking temperatures with a temperature gun,” Ala Moana store Director Brad Iwasaki said.
The store increased its online shopping efforts.
More people are placing orders for home deliveries and curbside pick-up.
"They put it in my car. You don't have to sign. You don't have to touch anything. They're super nice. Couldn't be easier," shopper Lindsay Mist said.
Right now only the Ala Moana and Pearl City Foodlands offer it. But Wall said the service will expand to other outlets.
"We know there are customers that are worried about going out at all," she said.
Foodland keeps the number of customers allowed in at one time manageable to maintain social distancing..
Iwasaki said his staff has really stepped up.
"It just shows you how much they love this company," he said.
Foodland Farms Ala Moana store opens at 6 a.m. and seniors have the first hour to themselves on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Wall said there’s no disruption in food shipments, but there is a one per customer limit on packs of toilet paper and some other household goods.
“There is enough for everybody so please don’t horde. Just buy what you need,” she said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.