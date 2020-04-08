Mokulele Airlines offers free grocery shipping to Molokai residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local airlines is helping the residents of Molokai get groceries after the temporary closure of the island’s main grocery store.
Mokulele Airlines is offering free shipping of up to two bags of groceries per customer on any scheduled flights from either Kahului or Honolulu. This applies to flights to Molokai and Kalaupapa during April.
The grocery store, the Friendly Market Center, closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Residents wanting to utilize the service should have their groceries delivered to the Mokulele counter at either Honolulu or Kahului at least 30-minutes prior to the flight’s scheduled departure.
There are multiple flights out daily. The first flight out of Honolulu departs at 6 a.m. and the last one leaves Oahu at 3 p.m. Out of Maui, the first flight leaves at 9 a.m. and the last one is 4:30 p.m.
“Our message is simple.” said Sisson, “We are here to serve the community. Tell us what you need, and we will do our best to make it work.
The Friendly Market will remain closed for deep cleaning and out of an abundance of caution until at least April 20.
Meanwhile the island’s other grocery store, Misaki’s, is moving to a phone-in and walk-up ordering system.
