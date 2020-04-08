Maui mayor reports cluster of 15 COVID-19 cases involving hospital workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development, Maui’s mayor is reporting a cluster of coronavirus cases involving at least 15 Maui Memorial Medical Center workers.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many patients the employees had close contact with.
The 15 workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are in self-isolation and Maui County said there are plans underway to move them to a quarantine site.
In a statement on Facebook, Mayor Mike Victorino said testing is being expedited to people associated with the workers and the governor has pledged his support to help control the spread of the virus.
“I want everyone to know that we’re all hands on deck right now,” he said.
“We will be looking at the cluster that has been formed and what we need to do that. The governor has assured me that help is on its way. Mahalo to everyone on the front lines of this pandemic.”
He added that the county is directing all available personal protective gear to the hospital.
As of Tuesday, Maui County was reporting 48 cases of coronavirus.
