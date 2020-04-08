Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVIDIOT
Hawaii mayor to arrested Florida man: 'Covidiot'
HONOLULU (AP) — A mayor in Hawaii has a choice word for the Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine: “covidiot.” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to use it in public. Bobby Edwards, of Boynton, Florida, was arrested after landing on the island without proof of accommodations. A statewide order requires those who arrived in the islands to quarantine for 14 days. Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two other “covidiots" sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spreading coronavirus.
Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.
Deal possible on paying for Hawaii telescope policing costs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Council plans to discuss a new potential agreement with the state about reimbursement for law enforcement costs during demonstrations against the Big Island giant telescope project. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported an amended agreement is expected to authorize the state to reimburse the county $5.3 million. The amount equals overtime and other expenses incurred by the Hawaii County Police Department and county mayor’s office during protests opposing the Thirty Meter Telescope Project on the summit of Mauna Kea, the state’s highest mountain. Opponents say the Big Island telescope will desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.
Protest held over Honolulu park construction resumption
HONOLULU (AP) — About 20 protesters gathered in Honolulu after the city announced plans to resume construction of a new multipurpose field in a park known as Sherwood Forest. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell posted a video message saying construction would resume at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park on Monday. Opponents gathered at the park entrance Monday despite an email from the group Save Our Sherwoods asking residents to observe stay-at-home restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The project is part of a 2012 master plan to develop Sherwood Forest. The plan includes the installation of hiking trails, a parking lot and the field.
27 dead on Solomon Islands ferry: Did it follow virus order?
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the remote Solomon Islands says 27 people are dead after being washed overboard from a packed ferry last week and the government is conducting a criminal investigation. But others say the government itself must take responsibility after it told people to leave the capital and return to their home islands ahead of a possible coronavirus lockdown. The ship left as a tropical cyclone was approaching. The storm has caused some damage to other South Pacific islands. A former official said people have been returning to their home islands not by choice but because of the government's measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Hawaii insurers encouraged to help maintain worker coverage
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s insurance commissioner has encouraged businesses to keep providing health insurance for employees as many companies close or limit operations in response to the COVID-19 virus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported state Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida urged insurers to offer continuing coverage during the pandemic. Hayashida’s March 27 memo encouraged providers to ensure policies do not lapse and to refrain from canceling or failing to renew policies because of nonpayment while the state is dealing with the virus outbreak. He asked insurers to grant grace periods, work on structured payment plans and waive late fees and penalties.