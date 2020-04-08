Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the remote Solomon Islands says 27 people are dead after being washed overboard from a packed ferry last week and the government is conducting a criminal investigation. But others say the government itself must take responsibility after it told people to leave the capital and return to their home islands ahead of a possible coronavirus lockdown. The ship left as a tropical cyclone was approaching. The storm has caused some damage to other South Pacific islands. A former official said people have been returning to their home islands not by choice but because of the government's measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.