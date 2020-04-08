Labor Department’s new phone bank goes down on first full day of operation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unemployed workers trying to get answers from the state Labor Department about their claims were met with a busy signal Tuesday.
Agency Director Scott Murakami said his staff was investigating but couldn’t determine why only the new Kakaako location was having issues.
“It’s not localized just to our system, it seems to be something that’s much broader and I don’t know if its because of the load with everyone teleworking,” Murakami said.
The other two call centers in downtown did not experience problems and neither did the online system for those filing initial claims.
Murakami hoped the problem would be fixed by the end of the day but it was still giving a busy signal through the afternoon.
That call line — (833) 901-2275 — is for those who already filed for jobless benefits but had questions about the status of that claim.
Almost 195,000 people have applied with the unemployment office since the outbreak started earlier this year. In January, Hawaii’s unemployment rate was about 3% with approximately 680,000 workers.
