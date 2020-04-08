Kroc Center donates food to hundreds of families during coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to help provide food to families during the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in West Oahu held a large food distribution event on Wednesday.
Cars started lining up for the free produce hours before distribution started.
Kroc Center members helped pass out eggs, vegetables and other produce to around 400 families during the event.
Organizers say the event was a way to help families during this difficult time.
“We’re just starting to see the need increase and so we’re going to do as much as we can to meet that need,” said Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, with Kroc Center Hawaii.
“We wanted to show that Kroc cares about our community and invite people to come and get some supplies that they could need during this difficult time.”
Kroc Center Hawaii says they are also helping families with emotional support along with other needs.
