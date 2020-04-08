Few more days with slower variable winds before the trade winds return

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday Evening. Light and variable winds will persist through the week. A trough stalled over the islands will provide partly cloudy skies and scattered showers into the weekend. Trade winds may return by the end of the weekend and next week. A weak front moving in from the northwest on Wednesday will add increased low level moisture. This will increase shower coverage a notch with a focus over the central islands. However, warming is expected aloft into Thursday, so heavy rainfall is not expected during this time frame. Temperatures aloft are expected to cool again Friday as a short wave upper trough moves through, bringing the potential of more vigorous showers into Saturday. Models depict a weak cold front reaching Kauai Saturday and stalling over the central islands Sunday, bringing increased clouds and showers. Trade winds return for Easter Sunday! Some passing showers are possible.