DOE: 4 weeks of no new coronavirus cases before schools can reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is not planning to reopen school campuses in Hawaii until four weeks pass without any new reported cases of coronavirus, according to a memo that was distributed to educators this week.
Public schools across the state were already scheduled to remain shuttered until the end of April because of the pandemic, which has already sickened at least 400 people in Hawaii.
But with that time frame rapidly approaching, and dozens of new cases being reported on a daily basis, the new guidance makes it appear unlikely that in-class learning at Hawaii schools will resume during the 2019-2020 school year.
“While we have data that can contribute to decisions about when to dismiss schools, there is almost no available data on the right time to re-start schools," reads a portion of the memo, citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We would advise to plan for a length of time and then evaluate based on continued community spread.”
School calendars posted on the Department of Education website list May 28 as the last official day for Hawaii’s public school students. May 29 is scheduled to be the last day for teachers.
The 30-page document, titled HIDOE Guidance for Long-Term School Closures, mostly details procedures for teachers regarding topics like grading and student assessments.
The state Board of Education has already waived graduation requirements for high school seniors, and anyone that was on-pace to qualify for graduation through the third quarter of the school year will be awarded a diploma.
Students in lower grades will generally be promoted to their next grade levels as long as they were on track to do so through the third quarter of the school year, the memo says.
