6 on cruise ship docked at Honolulu Harbor positive for COVID-19; 2 hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six crew members on the Pride of America cruise ship docked at Honolulu Harbor have tested positive for coronavirus, and two are now hospitalized.
The state said there are 500 crew members onboard the vessel.
Passengers haven’t been allowed on the vessel since March 14.
In a news release, the state said its coordinating with the cruise line and following CDC protocol to determine when healthy crew members can be allowed to leave the ship and return to their home state.
The Pride of America is the only cruise ship that has a home port in Hawaii.
During normal operations it visits the islands, but does not leave the state. It is scheduled to depart Hawaii later this month to enter dry dock.
