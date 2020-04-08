Crews disinfect businesses, public areas in Hana after resident tests positive for COVID-19

HANA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Workers in protective gear disinfected businesses and public areas in remote east Maui on Tuesday.
The County of Maui hired H2O Process Systems to provide sanitizing and disinfecting services after a Hana woman tested positive for COVID-19. She had recently returned from a mainland trip.
Crews started disinfecting park facilities outside of Hana before heading into the remote town.
Employees spent the day killing germs in public spots as well as at several businesses.
“It’s a very eerie sight to see people in hazmat suits in the public spaces in Hana, going through the stores, going through the churches, going through the post office, the bank,” said state Sen. J. Kalani English, who respresents Hana, Upcountry Maui, Molokai, Lanai.
Hasegawa General Store was one of the businesses on the list. The store had already stepped up its cleaning.
"We're wearing masks, gloves, wiping down surfaces between customers as much as possible," said general manager Neil Hasegawa. "I think it's better to be proactive than reactive and I think that's the way to go."
Once the store was sanitized, customers were not allowed inside.
Purchases must be done through phone orders that are picked up in the parking lot.
"We feel that we need to do this, like Molokai, first to disinfect everything, and then secondly to reassure people that their safety and health is of the utmost importance," said English.
Teams recently spent two days on Molokai treating several businesses and public areas.
They disinfected the stores and warehouses for the island's three markets, including Friendly Market Center which had two employees test positive.
“These are very trying times for us and the rural areas will be hit the hardest,” said English. “That’s why we’re doing all of these extraordinary measures.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.