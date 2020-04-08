Caldwell calls for more action to stop visitors from coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tourism to Hawaii has slowed to all but a trickle under the state’s mandatory quarantine for all incoming travelers. But it hasn’t stopped entirely.
On Monday, 133 visitors arrived in Hawaii — 111 of whom landed on Oahu.
In a news conference, Mayor Kirk Caldwell reiterated his plea for visitors to stop coming to Hawaii amid the pandemic. “When people travel, the virus travels, too,” he said.
He also clarified that visitors cannot list vacation rentals as lodging when they arrive in Hawaii. Vacation rentals, he said, are not essential businesses and should not be operating — even if they’re legal.
Caldwell and the mayors of Kauai and Maui County had asked the White House to stop all non-essential travel to Hawaii. The governor, however, didn’t agree with the proposal.
He said that the mandatory quarantine, which includes inter-island travel, is strong enough.
Last week, the governor also said homeless people who come to Hawaii would be given two options at the airport: Either get back on a plane and leave or get arrested.
Caldwell, though, believes more needs to be done.
“I do think more action needs to be taken on this because we see a trend,” he said. “Our men and women in blue have so many other burdens right now ... please don’t put a greater burden on them.”
