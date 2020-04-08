Human bone fragment found at construction site of controversial Waimanalo project

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Archaeologists have discovered a small human bone fragment at the construction site of a controversial park project in Waimanalo, and officials are determining next steps.
The mayor confirmed the find at a news conference Tuesday.
He said construction at the site is ongoing, except for the area around where the bone fragment was found.
“We want to honor and protect the iwi found in this area,” Caldwell said. “Right now, construction continues in areas away from the bone fragment.”
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the state Historic Preservation Division would require any changes to the project given the discovery. They were set to meet on the issue Tuesday.
The mayor’s announcement comes a day after the city announced it would go forward with construction despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters turned out for the first day of work on Monday, raising concerns from critics about spread of the virus.
Caldwell has said plans to resume the project for Sherwoods Forest were made well before the pandemic started — and he doesn’t see a reason to change them.
But Lt. Gov. Josh Green was among those calling for a halt to construction. He’s concerned protests could increase the chances of spreading coronavirus, and called going forward with the work a “terrible mistake.”
On Monday morning, about 20 protesters turned out at the park and the crowd included kupuna and children.
