Beach water quality monitoring on hold during stay-at-home orders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state health department said Tuesday that it is suspending all routine coastal beach monitoring during Governor Ige’s stay-at-home orders.
Under the mandate, state and county parks have been closed. However, the public is still allowed to swim and surf to exercise, while practicing social distancing.
The health department said they won’t be able to alert the public about the water quality. They’re asking ocean-users to “please use common sense and stay safe.”
Current brown water advisories remain in effect. They can be found here.
The DOH says it will resume testing once stay-at-home orders are lifted.
