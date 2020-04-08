Beach water quality monitoring on hold during stay-at-home orders

Beach water quality monitoring on hold during stay-at-home orders
Waikiki Beach / April 1, 2020 (Source: Jonathan Jared Saupe / Digital Content Creator / Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM HST - Updated April 7 at 10:31 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state health department said Tuesday that it is suspending all routine coastal beach monitoring during Governor Ige’s stay-at-home orders.

Under the mandate, state and county parks have been closed. However, the public is still allowed to swim and surf to exercise, while practicing social distancing.

[READ MORE: IN FULL: Read the governor’s stay-at-home emergency proclamation]

The health department said they won’t be able to alert the public about the water quality. They’re asking ocean-users to “please use common sense and stay safe.”

Current brown water advisories remain in effect. They can be found here.

The DOH says it will resume testing once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.