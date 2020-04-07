State leaders say there’s been a rise in domestic violence cases since stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It's been nearly two weeks since Governor David Ige issued a mandatory "stay-at-home" order for all Hawaii residents in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
However, for some, home is not the safest place.
"In these times, unfortunately, domestic violence ticks up," said Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.
"We are getting a lot of information from the community about the rise in domestic violence and abuse issues,” Department of Human Services Director Pankaj Bhanot said.
The number of women calling support services has doubled in some places around the country.
"We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19. But they can trap women with abusive partners. Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence,” said Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.
Guterres urged government officials to continue to prosecute abusers, set up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and grocery stores and create safe ways for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers.
Hawaii domestic violence victims’ advocates have been working nonstop to help survivors stay safe since the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 25th.
“The first week of the stay-at-home order, we had every person on our staff contact the people they’ve been helping,” said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center Chief Executive Officer. “They called and contacted 600 survivors the first three days of the stay-at-home order.”
Since the new mandate, DVAC has added a text and chat feature to their website to help victims who are stuck at home with their abusers.
Kreidman said everyone can help during these unprecedented times.
“If they know someone who they have had concerns about in the past, if they’ve noticed any red flags or any warning signs, now is a very important time to reach out to them,” Kreidman said.
Individuals needing support can contact the Hawaii Department of Health hotline via text at 605-956-5680 or phone call at 808-531-3371. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For assistance outside those hours, individuals can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which is available 24/7, at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). In an emergency, call 911. You can also click visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/injuryprevention/home/violence-abuse-prevention/information/.
If you are afraid in your home, if you are afraid for you or your loved ones safety, please know that help is available. You are not alone. For resources please visit: https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/ssd/.
