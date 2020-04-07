State leaders say there’s been a rise in domestic violence cases since stay-at-home order

Individuals needing support can contact the Hawaii Department of Health hotline via text at 605-956-5680 or phone call at 808-531-3371. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For assistance outside those hours, individuals can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which is available 24/7, at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). In an emergency, call 911. You can also click visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/injuryprevention/home/violence-abuse-prevention/information/.