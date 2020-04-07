Spotty showers with light winds and humid air

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday Evening. Spotty thunderstorms continue to pop up across the state. Light winds will persist through the week. Locally heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are possible during this afternoon especially for parts of Hawaii Island and Maui County. A weakening front moving towards the islands will push over the central islands by Wednesday, with scattered showers remaining through the end of the week. A drier air mass, combined with warmer temperatures aloft, expected to move in late tonight will limit thunderstorm development by Wednesday. However, with persistent light winds expect a land and sea breeze cloud and shower pattern to persist, with slightly more activity during the afternoon and evening hours for the second half of the week. Models show another low forming Thursday to the northwest of the islands and moving to the east before lifting to the north Friday night. Overall, the Easter bunny is facing fair weather with a few passing showers. We may see the trade winds trying to return late into the weekend but with the slower winds it will feel a little more humid and warm this week until Easter weekend. A cold front associated with this low may approach the islands next weekend.