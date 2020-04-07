Postal Service makes changes after Honolulu employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Postal Service is making changes after a worker on Oahu recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee at the Honolulu mail processing and distribution center was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.
There are about 500 workers who use the facility to process more than 1.5 million pieces of mail each day, according to USPS officials.
"Once the employee was diagnosed, we followed the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines with health experts in regards to monitoring employees that work alongside of this employee as well as keeping our facility clean," explained Ikaika Bright, the facility's acting senior plant manager.
Authorities have enhanced and supplemented cleaning protocols within the mail processing facility.
The infected employee is not currently working. No coworkers had to self-quarantine, according to the Postal Service.
Officials said there are no other confirmed cases among Hawaii's roughly 2,200 USPS employees.
"Each employee is provided with masks, should they request. We also have gloves. We have hand soaps in each bathroom, obviously, and hand sanitizers," said Bright.
Post offices have installed social distancing markings on the ground for customers as well as protective barriers at the counter.
USPS officials said there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
“The mail is safe, as the CDC, Surgeon General, and the World Health Organization said, the mail is safe,” said Bright.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.