23 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing statewide total to 410

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 410.
The death toll in Hawaii stands at five, with no new fatalities reported Tuesday.
The new numbers come as Honolulu police pledge stricter enforcement of the stay-at-home order, and the governor pledges tougher mandates if residents don’t follow the rules.
“We need to stop the spread. We need to stop it now,” Gov. David Ige said, in a news conference Monday.
Added Lt. Gov. Josh Green: “We are not out of the woods yet."
Researchers at the University of Washington project Hawaii will peak at 17 deaths a day in five days — with an estimated total of 155 deaths by the summer.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of reported cases:
- Oahu: 312
- Maui County: 48 (including 2 on Molokai)
- Big Island: 23
- Kauai: 18
- Pending: 7
- Diagnosed out of state: 2
More than 13,500 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii.
The last COVID-19 fatality in Hawaii was reported Monday, and it was the first on Maui. Authorities said the patient was an older man with underlying health conditions. All four previous deaths were on Oahu.
Of those who tested positive, at least 42 have required hospitalization.
Meanwhile, 113 people total have been “released from isolation.” That means it’s been three days since they’ve exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
