Natalie Ai Kamauu performs with her ohana at their hale

After getting their nails done, Natalie invites McKenna back to her hale to see her magical “Narnia” closet and talk story. She intimately shares her story and what inspires her fashion and mele. Natalie also lets McKenna in on some beauty secrets. Beauty begins on the inside, and an ancient Chinese beauty secret that affects both inside and out happens to be edible bird’s nest. Nests made by swiftlets are prized in Chinese culture due to their rarity, high nutritional value, and rich flavor. Edible bird's nests are among the most expensive animal products consumed by humans, and Natalie wants to share hers with McKenna. Bottoms up! When McKenna asks Natalie how she would describe the taste to anyone who wanted to try bird’s nest, she lightheartedly says: “It tastes like the water you drink if you go down Splash Mountain.”