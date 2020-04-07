2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 43rd annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts CEO Tadia Rice, who made the announcement Tuesday.
The awards for excellence in music from Hawaii will now to place on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Hawaii Convention Center.
It was originally scheduled for May.
Here are some new key dates to keep in mind:
- April 15 - The final ballot for the 2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards announced
- May 6 - Online voting on the final ballot will begin
- May 27 - Online voting on the final ballot closes at 11:59 p.m.
- June 10 - Online voting for Favorite Entertainer of the Year will begin
- July 8 - Online voting for Favorite Entertainer of the Year will close at 11:59 p.m.
The Na Hoku awards show is among a slew of major events that were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.