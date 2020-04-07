McKenna learns how to make one of L&Lʻs new mix plate recipes: Pineapple Chicken

McKenna meets up with L&L CEO Elisia Flores at their location in the First Insurance Center on the corner of Beretania St and Ward Ave. This location is unique because it is a cafeteria. Here you can find some specialty items that you can’t get at any other L&L. L&L also opened a new location on the mainland in Aurora, CO. As Hawaii’s top Hawaiian BBQ restaurant, L&L is proud to promote their new mixed plates. Also known as the food of Hawaii, the plate lunch has an interesting history here on the islands and has now made its way to Colorado.