Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor says he will ask the U.S. military to postpone the world’s largest maritime exercises because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. David Ige says he will write the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to request that the Rim of the Pacific drills be postponed until the coronavirus situation in the islands subsides. The Rim of the Pacific exercises are held in Hawaii every two years in the summer. They brought together 46 surface ships and 25,000 personnel from 25 nations in 2018. The U.S. has more cases of the coronavirus than any other country. Major exercise participants South Korea and Japan have also been hit hard.