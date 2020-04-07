Josh Tatofi and McKenna get blindfolded and play guess that munchie at Nom Nom

Host McKenna Maduli and Grammy Nominee Josh Tatofi go head to head to see who can guess the mystery snack at Nom Nom, Hele’s trusty snack shop. We can see them, but they can’t see us. If they could, they would see lots of laughter. The two friends put on blindfolds and see who can guess the signature Nom Nom snack. It is impossible to keep a straight face while watching these two banter back and forth, and attempt to savor the flavors with their eyes closed. They taste some classics and try some brand-new munchies. Whet your appetite and get a belly workout while watching McKenna and Josh experiment with a blind taste test of Nom Nom’s finest.
About Josh Tatofi:
Josh Tatofi is a solo artist born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i, and comes from a musical family. His father, Tiva Tatofi, was one of the founders of The Electrifying Kapena, a group who pioneered Island Reggae Music. Josh is an artist, composer, and producer who sings Island Reggae, R&B and Traditional Hawaiian music. Josh's debut album was recorded with Waiehu Records under the group Ekolu. His debut album gained him recognition throughout Hawaii as a Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee for Most Promising Artist in 2011. His follow up single, a Traditional Hawaiian song titled "Pua Kiele", was named Island Music Album of the year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and has gained him a lot of attention in the Hawaiian music scene. He's quickly become one of the most sought after Hawaiian singers in the islands performing in Japan for multiple Hula Halau. He's also been invited every year to perform at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo and has been nominated for a Grammy.
For more information: joshtatofi.com, @joshtatofimusic
About Nom Nom:
We’re not just a new convenience store where you can find all your faves—we’re a safe haven for munchies, where the only king is snacking. There’s absolutely NO snack-shaming here. Nuh uh.
Because we believe in letting your belly have its way. And we’re here to make it easy for you to pick up a beverage or two (or 12) and some delicious morsels so you can get back to your day or night with a smile on your face. And more importantly, happiness in your belly.
