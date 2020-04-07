Honolulu police pledge crackdown on those flouting stay-at-home rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, Honolulu police say they’ll be cracking down on violators of the state’s stay-at-home order.
The announcement comes as the governor urges people to stop all but the most essential activities in the community. “Stay at home!” he said, in a news conference Monday.
“The power to stop the spread of COVID-19 lies in each and every one of us.”
The statewide stay-at-home order went into effect March 25, dramatically altering daily life in Hawaii.
While the vast majority of residents are following the order, officials say, a minority are not. As of Monday, Honolulu police officers had issued 4,660 warnings to people for violating the order and 353 citations.
“We’re really asking everyone to abide by the stay-at-home order,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news conference Monday.
Those who violate the order face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Other counties have also pledged stricter enforcement of the stay-at-home rules.
On Kauai, police have already been stopping drivers at checkpoints. And Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he hopes to do the same soon.
“We are looking (at) roving road blocks like we do for DUI,” Victorino said. “We have been very patient. But now, we have to be a lot strictier.”
The story will be updated.
