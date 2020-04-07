Holly Tomita teaches McKenna how to grow a small space garden at her hale

Makenna Maduli is very talented at decorating inside the hale, but she is turning to her gal pal and stylist Holly Tomita for help outside. The pair meet up at Holly’s neighborhood City Mill in Kaneohe. McKenna tells her, “I’ve been wanting to get a garden started for so long and you’re the perfect person. You know me, I like to go big or go home, but I think for this particular situation, I want to start with a small garden, you know Aloha ʻĀina, some things that I use every day and grow them at my hale.” Holly couldn’t agree more, “Sometimes less is more.” Holly knows her way around this City Mill and shows McKenna everything they will need to build a pop up garden, plus a few extras.
The two head back to McKenna’s hale and dig right in planting herbs, flowers, and fruit trees in raised pots. Holly makes it look easy by keeping it simple while doing it all in style. She shows McKenna how rewarding it can be to transform a small space into a garden to become more sustainable. “Definitely think it’s important for families to have their own garden and to be able to sustain themselves without having to go to the grocery store… to get lettuce. We can go outside, get the kids involved, get all the keiki involved.” The pop-up garden they create is a perfect solution for going green in a small space and makes for some pretty impressive before and after photos.
About Holly Tomita: Holly Tomita can cultivate anything that grows. As a hair stylist and creative, Holly is always on trend and often setting new ones. Inspired by nature, she loves being outdoors and lending her green thumbs to help others. Holly lives on Oahu with her family in Kaneohe.
For more information: @hollyhairhi
About City Mill:
We are a superhardware retail chain serving the Oahu Community with 8 stores on the island of Oahu. The stores are conveniently located in Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii Kai, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Mililani, Pearl City and Waianae. City Mill was founded and is still managed by the Ai family. The founder, Chung Kun Ai, started the business in 1899 and served as President until 1961. His youngest son, David C. Ai, managed the company until his retirement in 1991. Currently, his youngest grandson, Steven C. Ai, manages the company as President, together with his sister Carol Ai May, as Vice President.
Like all businesses and retailers, we are closely monitoring the ongoing developments related to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and well-being of our team and customers are our highest priority. We know that caring for yourself and your loved ones are your most important concerns right now. Should you not feel comfortable visiting one of our stores in person, we understand and can also help you on both our websites, at www.citymill.com and www.simplyorganizedhi.com. We offer a Buy Online, Pickup In-Store service where you have dedicated parking near the front of the store.
