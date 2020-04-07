Holly Tomita teaches McKenna how to grow a small space garden at her hale

Makenna Maduli is very talented at decorating inside the hale, but she is turning to her gal pal and stylist Holly Tomita for help outside. The pair meet up at Holly’s neighborhood City Mill in Kaneohe. McKenna tells her, “I’ve been wanting to get a garden started for so long and you’re the perfect person. You know me, I like to go big or go home, but I think for this particular situation, I want to start with a small garden, you know Aloha ʻĀina, some things that I use every day and grow them at my hale.” Holly couldn’t agree more, “Sometimes less is more.” Holly knows her way around this City Mill and shows McKenna everything they will need to build a pop up garden, plus a few extras.