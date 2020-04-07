Forecast: Light winds with possible thunderstorms linger today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through the week. Locally heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day Tuesday. A weakening front moving towards the islands will push over the central islands by Wednesday, with scattered showers remaining through the end of the week. A drier airmass, combined with warmer temperatures aloft, expected to move in Tuesday night will limit thunderstorm development by Wednesday. However, with persistent light winds expect a land and sea breeze cloud and shower pattern to persist, with slightly more activity during the afternoon and evening hours for the second half of the week. Models show another low forming Thursday to the northwest of the islands and moving to the east before lifting to the north Friday night. A cold front associated with this low may approach the islands next weekend.