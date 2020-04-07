Filmmaker Alika Maikau keeps it local while being up for Oscar consideration

Local filmmaker Alika Maikau sits down to Talk Story with host McKenna Maduli. She asks him, “First of all where are you from?” Maikau grew up in Kaneohe, “Born and raised. I went to Castle and everything. Shout out to the 44.” McKenna loves that he kept it local by going to film school at University of Hawaii and featuring local talent in his short films. She asks him, “What is it like to be a local boy from Kaneohe and hear the words: In consideration for Oscars 2021?” Alika humbly replies, “It’s crazy. It’s surreal. Growing up in Kaneohe, or just in Hawaii in general, I didn’t think that that was something possible for local people, for local kids, so that that’s even a possibility is really surreal and I’m really grateful.” “It’s very important to me, it’s like, I’ve never seen the types of stories and the people that I grew up with depicted on the screen. Especially the types of stories that I grew up around in Kaneohe, and so I felt like it’s such a vibrant community and the people of Hawaii are so interesting and there’re so many characters, and a Hawaiian person looks so different. Every Hawaiian looks different. I’m Hawaiian. There’s so many shades of being Hawaiian, so I want to explore and depict that on screen.”