A Maui boy got a special, social distancing-approved surprise from officers on his birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic, there are some happy moments to celebrate.
On Tuesday, the Maui Police Department surprised a Kihei boy named Slater on his 11th birthday — all while social distancing.
The department published a Facebook Live video, showing officers driving up to the boy's home. As he stood outside, the officers sang "Happy Birthday" to him.
“With all the negativity in the world today, this is definitely something positive, and we need to spread just a little joy at least one person at a time, and Slater deserves it and everybody does,” said Maui Police Officer Marjorie Kahookele-Pea.
Slater’s dream job? To become a Maui police officer.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.