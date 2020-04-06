Muggy air mass means more pop up showers

The current north-northwest swell will continue to decrease. A new 3-to 4-foot long-period west-northwest swell will slowly begin to fill in today.This swell should peak Monday night. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger northwest swell arriving late Tuesday. This second swell is expected to peak Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores with these swells. A series of small south to south-southeast swells are expected during the upcoming week.