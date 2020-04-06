Maui County reports its first COVID-19 death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death.
In a news release Monday, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino offered his condolences to the patient’s family.
“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” he said. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”
Victorino said the patient was an “older” adult male with underlying health conditions.
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at five. All of the previous fatalities have been on Oahu.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.