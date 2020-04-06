Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALOHA
Adapting aloha: Virus forces changes to Hawaii customs
WAIANAE, Hawaii (AP) — People in Hawaii are changing how they express aloha in the time of coronavirus. Some residents say social distancing is the antithesis of tradition in the state, where people greet each other with hugs, kisses and lei, and families are close-knit. Hawaiian cultural practitioner Glen Kila says he’s adopting the bow used in some Asian cultures instead of greeting others with his usual honi, a "sharing of breath” involving face-to-face, eye-to-eye contact. A group of protesters made up largely of Native Hawaiians recently dismantled an encampment blocking construction of a giant telescope on the Big Island amid fears of the spread of the virus.
OFFICER SHOT-SENTENCE
Woman to be sentenced in 2018 Hawaii Police officer death
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A woman accused of helping a man who fatally shot a Hawaii Police Department officer in 2018 will be sentenced in June. West Hawaii Today reported that 37-year-old Jamie Jason was one of four passengers inside a vehicle with Justin Waiki when they were stopped by police days after Waiki fatally shot officer Bronson Kaliloa. Authorities say police exchanged gunfire with people in the vehicle, killing 33-year-old Waiki and injuring Jason. Jason pleaded guilty Friday to hindering prosecution, assault of a law enforcement officer and accomplice to ownership or possession of firearm when prohibited. She faces up to six years in prison with credit for time served.
SHARK CONSERVATION-LAWSUIT
Hawaii conservation groups file white-tip shark lawsuit
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Marine Fisheries Service was asked in a lawsuit filed in Hawaii to protect Pacific oceanic white-tip sharks, which are listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. The Garden Island reported that the environmental law firm Earthjustice filed the lawsuit on behalf of several conservation groups, including the Conservation Council for Hawaii. The lawsuit alleges that the marine agency failed to declare that Pacific oceanic white-tip sharks are overfished. The lawsuit claims the declaration would trigger further protective action. A spokeswoman says the NOAA Fisheries does not comment on litigation matters.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii: Delay international military drill over virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor says he will ask the U.S. military to postpone the world’s largest maritime exercises because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. David Ige says he will write the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to request that the Rim of the Pacific drills be postponed until the coronavirus situation in the islands subsides. The Rim of the Pacific exercises are held in Hawaii every two years in the summer. They brought together 46 surface ships and 25,000 personnel from 25 nations in 2018. The U.S. has more cases of the coronavirus than any other country. Major exercise participants South Korea and Japan have also been hit hard.
MEADOW GOLD-PURCHASE
Meadow Gold Hawaii milk company to continue under new owner
Honolulu (AP) — Hawaii’s largest milk processor is expected to continue operating after its pending purchase by a California real estate investment firm. The parent company of Meadow Gold Hawaii announced it reached an agreement in principal for the sale to Industrial Realty Group LLC. Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty is expected to take over the company as an ongoing business from Dean Foods Co. A purchase price was not disclosed by Dallas-based Dean Foods, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in November. The sale is subject to approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. The deal includes facilities in Honolulu and Hilo.
NAVY-DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Navy hopes to build major development near Pearl Harbor base
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy has announced plans for a major housing and commercial development near its Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy envisions a public-private partnership near a future rail station. The project would include 2.3 million square feet of residential and commercial space. The Navy wants to add housing, shopping and parks and improve commuting for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam service members and workers. The service hopes to construct a high-rise hotel, pedestrian walkways over Interstate H-1 and Kamehameha Highway, a new security checkpoint, and a bus depot on the base.