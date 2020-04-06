$250k worth of PPE reported stolen from Honolulu home health care center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A huge haul of Personal Protection Equipment, or PPE, valued at $250,000 was stolen from Wilson Care Group on Kapiolani Boulevard over the weekend, law enforcement sources told Hawaii News Now.
The equipment included N95 masks, face shields and gloves which were to be delivered to hospitals and first responders.
Wilson Care Group provides home health care and operates a senior living center.
Honolulu Police are investigating the burglary. No arrests have been made. If you know anything about the case that can help, call Crime Stoppers: 955-8300.
