Hawaiian singer Anuhea premieres exclusive footage of her wedding

Although both McKenna and Anuhea are hesitant to share, viewers can enjoy the home video of the bride and all eleven bridesmaids getting down on the dance floor. Decked out in fanny packs and sunglasses, the girls gave it their best shot, but feel like they lost. They claim the boys cheated with a secret weapon: Anuhea’s son Ikena Jack. When McKenna asks what her favorite moment from the wedding was, Anuhea sentimentally recalls: “Oh, so many beautiful moments. I’d say, watching the sunset with all of my family and friends.” “It was such a beautiful coming to grace moment realizing that all of my favorite people are in one place at one time. And, having to surrender all of the stress and imperfections just to being thankful for the moment that you’re in.”