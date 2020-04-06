Death toll in Hawaii grows to 5 as statewide cases near 400

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting its fifth COVID-19 death, saying the patient was an older Maui man with underlying health conditions.
All previous deaths from the virus have been on Oahu.
Following the latest fatality, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino urged Hawaii residents to continue following the state’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the disease.
“Everyone must stay home and only go out in public for essential purposes,” Victorino said.
“Now is not the time for parties and gatherings. If you do have to leave home, make sure you wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
Meanwhile, the total number of reported cases stands at 371.
As of Sunday, the county-by-county breakdown is:
- Oahu: 281
- Maui County: 43 (2 on Molokai)
- Big Island: 22
- Kauai: 16
- Pending: 7
- Diagnosed out of state: 2
The state says 21 people so far have required hospitalization.
Meanwhile, 85 people total have been “released from isolation.” That means it’s been three days since they’ve exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
As of Sunday, there have been over 13,500 coronavirus tests conducted statewide by private and state labs.
- Maui County reports its first COVID-19 death
- National Guard members help with passenger screening at some Hawaii airports
- To prevent spread of virus, mayor asks all Oahu residents to wear a cloth mask in public
- Nearly 25% of Hawaii’s workers apply for unemployment
- PHOTOS: Empty streets, boarded up shops tell pandemic’s story in Hawaii
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.