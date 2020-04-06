City to resume work on controversial field in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of delays marked by protests and arrests, a controversial project to build a new multipurpose field will resume Monday at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods.
The project was put on hold after 28 people were arrested trying to block construction last September.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement Sunday. He said the city has made compromises with community members and the group “Save Our Sherwoods,” which had opposed the project.
Critics are already pushing back, saying the project should be kept on hold during the coronavirus crisis.
“The mayor is playing fast and loose with public health,” said Maureen Harnish. “It is inappropriate for him to do this in the middle of a pandemic for a controversial project that has repeatedly illustrated the passion of this community. It’s unconscienable.”
“Our community from Waimanalo has expressed strongly that they still don’t want the development of that place,” said Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo of “Save Our Sherwoods.”
A hearing for a lawsuit against the city has been pushed back because of the pandemic, according to plaintiffs.
Opponents said they do not plan to protest and put their health at risk.
Caldwell said it’s a project that should finally be allowed to go forward.
“We’re trying to keep people working," said Caldwell. “This is a construction project, just like other projects in town. So we want to continue to employ people, we’re going to continue to put money back into our local community. And we absolutely hope that people aren’t going to come out in large numbers.”
The plans no longer include a playground. They now call for a multi-purpose field surrounded by native trees. Changes will also be made to the parking lot to allow more stalls for the disabled.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.