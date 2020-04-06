Applications for food stamps, Medicaid soar as layoffs mount in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As layoffs mount, the state is seeing hundreds more people submitting applications for food stamps or other benefit programs every day.
Last week, the state Department of Human Services saw about 550 applications a day for food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and/or cash welfare.
That’s roughly double the typical average.
Applications for Medicaid are also up.
The agency said that it’s now getting about 360 applications a day for the health insurance program for low-income residents compared to about 215 previously.
A Department of Human Services said applications are being handled as quickly as possible. The average processing time for food stamps is one to three days.
